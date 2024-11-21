'Hope and optimism': 112-year-old Calgary theatre to keep operating
A historic Calgary theatre will be able to remain open as an agreement was finally reached between the operator and its landlord.
The Grand Theatre Society said Thursday that "an innovative partnership agreement" was struck with its landlord, Allied Properties REIT.
Officials say the deal came after months of effort to preserve the historic property.
"Allied's willingness to collaborate reflects their commitment to the performing arts community and a reinvigorated downtown," said Devon LeClair, board chair for the society, in a news release.
On Nov. 5, several community stakeholders met for a workshop to discuss ways the theatre could be used to support other arts organizations in Calgary.
Feedback from that meeting found there was "high interest" in using the Grand Theatre for "more diverse and inclusive purposes."
One of those groups was the Calgary International Film Festival, which said it looks forward to working with the theatre.
"We are so thrilled Allied is committed to ensuring a key part of Calgary's history and future remains intact," said Katherine Penhale, executive director, Calgary International Film Festival.
In February, the Grand Theatre Society announced it was in trouble after an early deal with its landlord fell through, opening the possibility of the facility's closure.
The Grand's executive director Erynn Lyster said the facility, which opened in 1912, offers artists a space on the stage to showcase their talent.
"Our recent community workshop and new agreement give us renewed hope and optimism, but our advocacy work is ongoing," she said.
"To fulfill this commitment, and sustain the space, we invite arts organizations to make The Grand their home."
Over its lifetime, the Grand Theatre has hosted the likes of Fred Astaire, Paul Robeson, Groucho Marx and George Burns.
The building that the Grand Theatre operates in – the Lougheed Building – is a historic site.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
BREAKING Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans whose support he would have needed to win the job.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta forecasts $4.6B surplus in budget update, but braces for uncertainty
The Alberta government is forecasting a $4.6-billion surplus this fiscal year, but Finance Minister Nate Horner says Alberta's in for a "challenging" future.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 Alberta to announce auto insurance reforms Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will announce new automobile insurance reforms Thursday afternoon.
-
Edmonton police chief to step down in February
Dale McFee will retire as head of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21, the Edmonton Police Commission said in an email on Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Salmon Arm, B.C.
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Wednesday.
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP to provide details of body camera rollout
Members of the B.C. RCMP are set to formally announce the rollout of police-worn cameras Thursday morning.
-
1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say
One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Crash sends 6 to hospital in Prince George, B.C.
Six people were hospitalized with injuries "ranging from moderate to severe" after a crash in Prince George Wednesday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say
One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says
Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatoon Friendship Centre opens emergency warming shelter
As Saskatoon recovers from Monday night’s snowstorm, community organizations are stepping up to provide shelter and support to those experiencing homelessness.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
Regina
-
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
-
'I'll always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
Toronto
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
Montreal
-
Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers
Quebec's finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
-
Northvolt says Quebec battery plant will proceed despite bankruptcy filing
Northvolt AB is filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but says the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec.
-
Petition by RFK Jr. fan prompts water fluoridation vote by Montreal council
Municipal officials are considering an end to water fluoridation on the island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
-
Fall storm expected this weekend for the Maritimes
A slow moving and intensifying low-pressure system will bring areas of heavy rain and high wind to the Maritimes this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
Winnipeg police 'not able to substantiate' reports of armed man at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service said they have been unable to determine whether a man armed with a knife was on the University of Manitoba campus on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Northern Ontario
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., raid uncovers cocaine, fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun and cash
Five people have been charged – including one from southern Ontario – following a raid of a Tokyo Crescent residence in Elliot Lake.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured after rollover collision in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews had to rescue one person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte Thursday morning.
-
Hold and secure briefly initiated at Barrie public school during nearby police investigation
Police officers were in the north end of Barrie on Thursday morning, this time in the area of Livingstone Street West and McDougall Drive.
-
Driver witnesses two early morning collisions along one sideroad
It was a busy morning on Sideroad 5 after a driver witnessed two collisions which police say were caused by poor road conditions.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
London
-
London 'middle of the pack' for housing starts despite rapid rise in building permits
A new report suggests London is falling behind when it comes to housing starts. That’s despite a rapid rise in building permits issued in the city in the past year.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
Windsor
-
Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.
-
Illegal cannabis storefront shut down in Leamington
Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and seized $13,500 in products.
-
Windsor, Ont. Paralympian honoured as 'national hero'
A Windsor, Ont. Paralympian has been honoured as a “national hero”.