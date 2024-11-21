'Hope and optimism': 112-year-old Calgary theatre to keep operating

A historic Calgary theatre will be able to remain open as an agreement was finally reached between the operator and its landlord.

The Grand Theatre Society said Thursday that "an innovative partnership agreement" was struck with its landlord, Allied Properties REIT.

Officials say the deal came after months of effort to preserve the historic property.

"Allied's willingness to collaborate reflects their commitment to the performing arts community and a reinvigorated downtown," said Devon LeClair, board chair for the society, in a news release.

On Nov. 5, several community stakeholders met for a workshop to discuss ways the theatre could be used to support other arts organizations in Calgary.

Feedback from that meeting found there was "high interest" in using the Grand Theatre for "more diverse and inclusive purposes."

One of those groups was the Calgary International Film Festival, which said it looks forward to working with the theatre.

"We are so thrilled Allied is committed to ensuring a key part of Calgary's history and future remains intact," said Katherine Penhale, executive director, Calgary International Film Festival.

In February, the Grand Theatre Society announced it was in trouble after an early deal with its landlord fell through, opening the possibility of the facility's closure.

The Grand's executive director Erynn Lyster said the facility, which opened in 1912, offers artists a space on the stage to showcase their talent.

"Our recent community workshop and new agreement give us renewed hope and optimism, but our advocacy work is ongoing," she said.

"To fulfill this commitment, and sustain the space, we invite arts organizations to make The Grand their home."

Over its lifetime, the Grand Theatre has hosted the likes of Fred Astaire, Paul Robeson, Groucho Marx and George Burns.

The building that the Grand Theatre operates in – the Lougheed Building – is a historic site.