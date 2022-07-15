Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury

A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.

The horse, a member of Cody Ridsdale's team, was injured during the fourth heat of the Rangeland Derby at Stampede Park.

Calgary Stampede officials say the decision to put the animal down was made by Ridsdale following a veterinary assessment.

The animal's death was the first horse death of this year's Calgary Stampede.