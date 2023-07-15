Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
The Stampede issued a statement Saturday morning, saying that after the horse, which was a part of Kris Molle's team, sustained an injury, "Medical care was immediately dispatched.
"Following assessment, the veterinarian made the humane decision to euthanize the horse."
It was the first death of a horse at the chucks since the Stampede changed the format to three-team heats in order to make them safer.
In 2019, six horses died during Stampede, which the Vancouver Humane Society described as a "national disgrace."
Last year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Stampede Parade Marshal Kevin Costner to "step away" from his cermonial role with the Stampede due to controversy over animal deaths.
Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade as its marshal. (supplied)
"Year after year, this reckless rodeo runs gentle horses to death,'' senior vice-president Lisa Lange said in a release. "PETA is calling on Kevin Costner to cut ties with the Calgary Stampede before it costs more animals' lives.''
Costner remained as Stampede parade marshal.
