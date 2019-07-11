Officials are assessing the horses of Evan Salmond's team following a crash during Heat 7 of Thursday night's chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.

The collision occurred in the backstretch just out of the first turn and involved Salmond's rig and Danny Ringuette's chuckwagon. The inside lead horse of Salmond's team struck the guardrail and stumbled to the ground.

Ringuette's team was able to finished the race.

The extent of the injuries to Salmond's horses has not been confirmed.

Prior to Thursday night's action, two horses have died during the 2019 Rangeland Derby. On Wednesday night, one of Obrey Motowylo's horses was euthanized after suffering a fractured left front radius and a 14-year-old gelding belonging to Troy Dorchester died Monday night after collapsing.

More details to follow