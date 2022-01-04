How Calgarians can get a $3K rebate on their new roof

Calgarians who plan to replace their roof can now apply for a $3,000 rebate.

The Resilient Roofing Rebate Program is open to homeowners who have replaced their roof after June 1, 2021 – or plan to replace their roof before May 31 – as long as it's done with Class 4 impact-resilient products.

The City of Calgary says the rebate program was designed to incentivize upgrades that help build a more resilient city, saving homeowners from needing to replace their roofing after a hail or wind storm hits Calgary.

The rebate program officially launched in June, but for the first seven months it was only open for homeowners impacted by hail damage in 2020.

As of Dec. 15, 2021, 513 rebates had been awarded, according to the city.

The program is now open to all Calgarians.

"Current eligibility criteria for the rebate program requires homeowners of single-family, semi-detached, or duplex home to be in good standing on their property tax roll and provide proof of purchase for the installation of Class 4 impact-resistant products," the city said in a Tuesday news release.

Homeowners can choose to have their roof replacement completed by a member of the Alberta Allied Roofing Association (AARA) or Alberta Roofing Contractors Association (ARCA) or provide an inspection report from an AARA or ARCA inspector showing compliance with the program.

More information, including the application form, eligibility criteria, and installation checklist is available on the City of Calgary's website.