'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
The numbers grew on Saturday.
By Sunday, as more and more children fell ill, the first case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC, came back positive.
"It confirmed what our suspicion was," said Dr. Stephen Freedman, an emergency medicine physician at Alberta Children's Hospital who researches STEC infections at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.
"It was not one or two a day, but 25-30 kids a day. By Sunday, 50 kids."
The E. coli outbreak, declared on Sept. 4, led to at least 448 infections — 39 children and one adult were hospitalized for severe illness. Another 32 secondary cases have also been linked.
It became the largest known outbreak in children under five, said Freedman.
EIGHT-WEEK OUTBREAK
Alberta Health Services said 23 children were diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a complication affecting the blood and kidneys, and eight required dialysis.
The eight-week outbreak was traced back to Fueling Minds, a catering company and school lunch delivery service provider that prepared food for its Fueling Brains locations and other daycares in Calgary.
Health officials have said meat loaf and vegan loaf meals served for lunch Aug. 29 most likely contained the E. coli that led to the initial infections.
E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea. Some strains cause more severe illness. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli is different as it produces a toxin that can cause complications.
Sarah MacDonald, whose four-year-old son attends one of the affected locations, said he came home from daycare Aug. 31 with what he thought was exciting news.
"He was really proud that he had pooped at daycare," she recalled. "He was like, 'I had poops and they were funny colours.' And I was like, 'Oh God, great. We're going to have the stomach flu now.'
"And when he got home, he kind of had a fever. So, we gave him Tylenol, put him to bed and hoped that he wouldn't get a (gastrointestinal) bug. But by 11 p.m., he started with diarrhea. He pooped his pants in his sleep. It was every 20-30 minutes for the next, I don't know, 60 hours."
MacDonald said she took her son to hospital because she was worried about dehydration. They returned the next day when his diarrhea continued.
He tested positive for a STEC infection and was admitted for three nights. He developed hemolytic uremic syndrome and was extremely sick but managed to recover at home, she said.
"He was traumatized by the whole experience."
Another parent, Katie McLean, was back and forth to Alberta Children's Hospital during the long weekend after her almost two-year-old daughter had blood in her stool.
"We got this swab done and they basically told us, 'You know, we're swabbing for a bunch of bacterial infections. The big scary one is E. coli,'" she recalled.
McLean thought it might be food poisoning but it was, in fact, E. coli.
FUELING MINDS
When her family returned to the hospital Sunday, every chair in the emergency department was full and children were sleeping on the floor.
"It was just crazy."
That's where she overheard other parents talking about Fueling Brains, also her daughter's daycare. Some parents suggested there may have been something wrong with the food.
"When this dad told me that, I literally gasped and put my hand over my mouth. I said, 'That makes me so mad.' I teared up," she said. "It was like, 'How could this happen?'"
The company said at the time that it was deeply saddened that children were sick, and that it prioritizes health and safety. It said it was notified by Alberta Health Services of a potential outbreak Sept. 3 and immediately began working with the health authority to investigate the source.
Closed are six Fueling Brains Academy locations, along with Braineer Academy, Kidz Space, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch School and Vik Academy in Okotoks. All of them use a catering service called Fueling Minds, which is the same company as Fueling Brains.
Its central kitchen was shut down and reopened in mid-November to receive and serve food prepared by another provider.
The kitchen had been flagged during the outbreak for three critical health violations, including lack of proper sanitization methods, a pest infestation and food being transported without temperature control.
PANEL INVESTIGATION
A government-appointed panel is investigating what went wrong and making recommendations on how to make commercially prepared food safer in Alberta daycares.
Freedman said there are many questions to be answered, including what regulations should be in place for kitchens serving children, and how people — from parents to health-care workers to the general public — could have been notified of the outbreak in a more timely manner.
At the city's hospitals, though, he said health-care workers responded well and managed to prevent deaths.
Freedman's research, which is on how to best manage E. coli infections, helped to provide clinical pathways, or a care map, for the children that included close monitoring and maintaining hydration.
"The question is how much hydration, and that's what we're studying," he said.
"Every study to date has shown worse results if the kids are dehydrated."
Research is taking place at four Canadian hospitals — Alberta Children's in Calgary, Stollery Children's in Edmonton, SickKids in Toronto and McMaster Children's in Hamilton — as well as 22 pediatric hospitals in the United States.
The study involves more than 1,000 children and, Freedman said, is being expanded to include some of those involved in the outbreak.
'IT'S MORE RANDOM'
He said Calgary was well prepared to deal with the cases, because southern Alberta has one of the highest rates of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in North America — including between 40 and 50 pediatric cases a year.
The higher rates, he said, are most likely related to the number of cattle in the province.
"Cattle harbour this bacteria. We have a lot of cattle in Alberta. Cattle typically graze and they poop where they graze, and often here they are at the Foothills. So poop runs downhill when it rains or when it snows," said Freedman.
"The bacteria that they are passing ... gets into our water supply or onto our produce, our vegetables and other elements."
Most cases, he said, are not part of an outbreak and some aren't related to undercooked beef.
"It's more random and it's acquired more locally, often getting into our water, into our irrigation supply, going onto produce, going into lakes and streams where kids play, swallow water," he said.
Freedman said cities with higher case numbers in the U.S. are also along the eastern foothills of the Rockies: Salt Lake City and Denver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sydney and Auckland are first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
Sydney and Auckland have become the world's first major cities to ring in 2024, with more than a million revellers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbor and New Zealand's tallest structure, Sky Tower.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
Russia launches fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after promising retaliation for Belgorod attack
Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night, after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day 'would not go unpunished'.
'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
Edmonton
-
McDavid shines in 600th game with goal, assist as Oilers tip Kings 3-2 in shootout
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
Sydney and Auckland are first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
Sydney and Auckland have become the world's first major cities to ring in 2024, with more than a million revellers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbor and New Zealand's tallest structure, Sky Tower.
-
'It's crazy': Edmonton artist lands two nominations at World Photography Cup
Renee Robyn, a digital artist in Edmonton, is representing Canada at the 2024 World Photography Cup with two fantasy-inspired composite artworks.
Vancouver
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Niño cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.
Atlantic
-
Some people living in Halifax Grand Parade encampment now have electricity
After recent cold snow and rain gripped the region, people living in tents at Grand Parade in Halifax will receive electricity.
-
A Summerside man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic violence incidents
A 35-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested after alleged domestic violence-related incidents in the Summerside, P.E.I. area.
-
'It’s the most fun on four legs': SuperDogs sells out two shows in Moncton
The SuperDogs stole the show in New Brunswick this weekend with two sold out Moncton shows on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Niño cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
Toronto
-
Setting a New Year's resolution? We asked 9 notable Torontonians for theirs
With one day left until we ring in the new year, CTV News Toronto asked 9 notable Torontonians for their 2024 resolution or wish.
-
Mississauga nightclub shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead
A 19-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
Montreal
-
With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
What's open and closed this holiday season
Here's a list of what's open and closed in and around Montreal this holiday season.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa bylaw hands out nine noise fines to pro-Palestine protesters, including Ottawa MPP
The City of Ottawa says nine fines amounting to over $4,000 were handed out to pro-Palestinian protesters under the city's noise bylaw on Saturday.
-
Things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's Eve weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's weekend.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Kitchener
-
'My husband broke down the door': Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
Video released as police investigate Kitchener thefts
Regional police are releasing new video after multiple break-and-enter thefts in two Kitchener neighbourhoods.
Saskatoon
-
Parts of Sask. experiencing warmest December on record
The above normal conditions have been getting many people outdoors, but has also stopped people from enjoying their annual winter activities.
-
Former Rider Charleston Hughes announces retirement from CFL
Former Rider Charleston Hughes formally announced his retirement from the CFL on Friday night.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors
Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.
Northern Ontario
-
Automated licence plate recognition identifies suspended impaired driver, police say
A suspended driver is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – following a northern Ontario traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Winnipeg
-
‘I wish it was colder’: Winnipeggers feeling mixed emotions over mild winter weather
By the end of December, the city of Winnipeg typically lives up to its nickname: “Winter-peg.”
-
The most popular stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2023
Here’s a list of the most-read CTV News stories of each month of 2023 on CTV News Winnipeg.
-
3 escape semi-truck blaze near Carberry: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a semi truck carrying a load of cars was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Parts of Sask. experiencing warmest December on record
The above normal conditions have been getting many people outdoors, but has also stopped people from enjoying their annual winter activities.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina
A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors
Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.