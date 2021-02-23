CALGARY -- As Alberta's vaccine effort ramps up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Calgary explores what you need to know regarding the province's multi-phased approach to vaccinating Albertans.

Who can get vaccinated right now?

Alberta began its preliminary phase of vaccinations in December 2020 with a focus on:

Health-care workers in intensive care units

Respiratory therapists

Staff in long term care and designated supporting living facilities.

The 'early phase' was followed by the launch of Phase 1 in January, which saw the list of eligible Albertans expand to include:

Health-care workers in emergency departments

Health-care workers in COVID-19 units, medical and surgical units, and operating rooms

Paramedics and emergency medical responders

Home care workers

All residents of long term care and designated supporting living facilities

Phase 1B arrived in February and included:

Who is next in line?

Phase 2 is expected to rollout in four groups between April and September.

Group A

Albertans between the ages of 65 and 74

First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64

Staff and residents of licensed supportive living (seniors) facilities who were not included in Phase 1

Group B

Albertans between the ages of 18 and 64 with high-risky underlying conditions (List of designated conditions has not been disclosed as of Feb. 23)

Group C

Residents and staff of eligible congregate living settings including correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and licensed supportive living group homes (ie. disability or mental health)

Health-care workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals

Caregivers of Alberta who are most at risk of severe outcomes

Group D

Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64

First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 35 and 49

Phase 3 — the anticipated rollout to the general public — is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall.

How will I find out when I can receive the vaccine?

The Government of Alberta has created a vaccination eligibility notification system that is available here.

Where do I sign up?

Vaccination appointments for eligible Albertans may be booked online at Government of Alberta - COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling Health Link (811)

What do I need to know before registering?

Eligible recipients who are immunocompromised, have auto-immune disorders, are pregnant or are breastfeeding should a consult a doctor before being vaccinated.

People who have severe alergies to any of the vaccine ingredients should not receive the vaccine. A list of the ingredients is available at Alberta Health Services -COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ .

What should I bring to my appointment?

You are required to bring government-issued identification and your Alberta Health Care number.

When do I get my second dose?

Your second dose will be administered 32 to 42 days after the date of your initial dose.

Who do I contact if I have questions?

Contact Health Link (811) or visit Alberta Health Services - COVID-19 vaccine program for more details.