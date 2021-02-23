Advertisement
How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Calgary?
CALGARY -- As Alberta's vaccine effort ramps up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Calgary explores what you need to know regarding the province's multi-phased approach to vaccinating Albertans.
Who can get vaccinated right now?
Alberta began its preliminary phase of vaccinations in December 2020 with a focus on:
- Health-care workers in intensive care units
- Respiratory therapists
- Staff in long term care and designated supporting living facilities.
The 'early phase' was followed by the launch of Phase 1 in January, which saw the list of eligible Albertans expand to include:
- Health-care workers in emergency departments
- Health-care workers in COVID-19 units, medical and surgical units, and operating rooms
- Paramedics and emergency medical responders
- Home care workers
- All residents of long term care and designated supporting living facilities
Phase 1B arrived in February and included:
- Residents of retirement centres, lodges, support living and other congregate living facilities where people 75 or older reside
- **Effective Feb. 24** - All Albertans born in 1946 or earlier
- **Effective Feb. 24** - All First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans — born in 1956 or earlier — who reside in First Nations communities or Metis settlements
Who is next in line?
Phase 2 is expected to rollout in four groups between April and September.
Group A
- Albertans between the ages of 65 and 74
- First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64
- Staff and residents of licensed supportive living (seniors) facilities who were not included in Phase 1
Group B
- Albertans between the ages of 18 and 64 with high-risky underlying conditions (List of designated conditions has not been disclosed as of Feb. 23)
Group C
- Residents and staff of eligible congregate living settings including correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and licensed supportive living group homes (ie. disability or mental health)
- Health-care workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals
- Caregivers of Alberta who are most at risk of severe outcomes
Group D
- Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64
- First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 35 and 49
Phase 3 — the anticipated rollout to the general public — is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall.
How will I find out when I can receive the vaccine?
The Government of Alberta has created a vaccination eligibility notification system that is available here.
Where do I sign up?
Vaccination appointments for eligible Albertans may be booked online at Government of Alberta - COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling Health Link (811)
What do I need to know before registering?
Eligible recipients who are immunocompromised, have auto-immune disorders, are pregnant or are breastfeeding should a consult a doctor before being vaccinated.
People who have severe alergies to any of the vaccine ingredients should not receive the vaccine. A list of the ingredients is available at Alberta Health Services -COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ .
What should I bring to my appointment?
You are required to bring government-issued identification and your Alberta Health Care number.
When do I get my second dose?
Your second dose will be administered 32 to 42 days after the date of your initial dose.
Who do I contact if I have questions?
Contact Health Link (811) or visit Alberta Health Services - COVID-19 vaccine program for more details.