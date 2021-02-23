CALGARY -- As Alberta's vaccine effort ramps up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Calgary explores what you need to know regarding the province's multi-phased approach to vaccinating Albertans.

Who can get vaccinated right now?

Alberta began its preliminary phase of vaccinations in December 2020 with a focus on:

  • Health-care workers in intensive care units
  • Respiratory therapists
  • Staff in long term care and designated supporting living facilities.

The 'early phase' was followed by the launch of Phase 1 in January, which saw the list of eligible Albertans expand to include:

  • Health-care workers in emergency departments
  • Health-care workers in COVID-19 units, medical and surgical units, and operating rooms
  • Paramedics and emergency medical responders
  • Home care workers
  • All residents of long term care and designated supporting living facilities

Phase 1B arrived in February and included:

Who is next in line?

Phase 2 is expected to rollout in four groups between April and September.

Group A

  • Albertans between the ages of 65 and 74
  • First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64
  • Staff and residents of licensed supportive living (seniors) facilities who were not included in Phase 1

Group B

  • Albertans between the ages of 18 and 64 with high-risky underlying conditions (List of designated conditions has not been disclosed as of Feb. 23)

Group C

  • Residents and staff of eligible congregate living settings including correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and licensed supportive living group homes (ie. disability or mental health)
  • Health-care workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals
  • Caregivers of Alberta who are most at risk of severe outcomes

Group D

  • Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64
  • First Nations, Inuit or Metis Albertans between the ages of 35 and 49

Phase 3 — the anticipated rollout to the general publicis tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall.

How will I find out when I can receive the vaccine?

The Government of Alberta has created a vaccination eligibility notification system that is available here.

Where do I sign up?

Vaccination appointments for eligible Albertans may be booked online at Government of Alberta - COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling Health Link (811)

What do I need to know before registering?

Eligible recipients who are immunocompromised, have auto-immune disorders, are pregnant or are breastfeeding should a consult a doctor before being vaccinated.

People who have severe alergies to any of the vaccine ingredients should not receive the vaccine. A list of the ingredients is available at Alberta Health Services -COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ .

What should I bring to my appointment?

You are required to bring government-issued identification and your Alberta Health Care number.

When do I get my second dose?

Your second dose will be administered 32 to 42 days after the date of your initial dose.

Who do I contact if I have questions?

Contact Health Link (811) or visit Alberta Health Services - COVID-19 vaccine program for more details.