How to save money at the 2022 Calgary Stampede

Are you eager to visit the Calgary Stampede this year, but want to do it without breaking the bank?

Here are deals and discounts you might be interested in as you plan your trip to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth:

BUY A STAMPEDE SUPERPASS

If you buy a Stampede SuperPass for $49 (plus GST) you get unlimited entry for the ten days of Stampede.

The passes are available at participating Sobeys, Safeway, IGA. Only available until Monday, July 4, 2022, while supplies last.

BUY STAMPEDE BUCKS

Purchase $50 in Stampede bucks for $39.99 at Costco and then redeem them on everything from rides to the rodeo and evening show tickets.

GET RIDE ALL DAY CARDS

Save more than 25 per cent with the purchase of Ride All Day cards at participating Sobeys, Safeway and IGA.

The cards cost $39 (plus GST) and are valid from July 8 – 17 on all N.A.M.E. Midway rides, games and the WestJet Skyride.

VISIT CIRCLE K

Visit participating Circle K locations to purchase two Calgary Stampede general admission tickets and two 500ml Coca-Cola products for $32.

VISIT CALGARY CO-OP

Save $10 on Calgary Stampede general admission ticket when you spend $10 on any participating Coca-Cola products at Calgary Co-op.

BUY A STAMPEDE LOTTERIES TICKET

Buy a Stampede Lotteries ticket before July 7 and receive 50 per cent off rodeo and evening show tickets.

VISIT ON A VALUE DAY

Save money on your trip to the 2022 Stampede by heading to the grounds on one of five value days, including:

Sneak-a-Peek – Thursday, July 7

Check out the Stampede a day before the parade officially kicks things off.

Entry is $11 from 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Parade-To-Park – Friday, July 8

Catch the 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade and then head to the park.

Adults, children and seniors receive free admission from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Suncor Family Day – Sunday, July 10:

Celebrate Family Day to the Calgary Stampede with free Admission from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and a free pancake breakfast (while supplies last) until 10 a.m.

TC Energy Community Day – Tuesday, July 12:

Celebrate the spirit that fuels Calgary with free admission for adults and children from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., while seniors receive free admission all day long as well as coffee and donuts 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

BMO Kids’ Day – Wednesday, July 13:

Experience free entry for everyone from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and free entry for kids 12 and under all day.

Visitors receive a free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (while quantities last) and a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

TAKE CALGARY TRANSIT

Instead of paying $25 to park on a Calgary Stampede surface lot, you can take public transit.

Discounted transit passes will be available to purchase on My Fare (Calgary Transit's mobile ticketing app), at all CTrain ticket vending machines, from local 7-Elevens, Circle K/Mac’s, Safeway and Sobeys stores, and from Calgary Transit Customer Service Centres July 7 to 17

The 2022 Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 to 17.