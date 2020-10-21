CALGARY -- Jann Arden's semi-autobiographical sitcom is heading to an American streaming service.

Producers announced on Wednesday that Hulu has secured the U.S. rights to the Calgary singer-songwriter's CTV series Jann.”\

The first two seasons of Jann are set to hit Hulu early next year.

The half-hour comedy stars Arden as a fictionalized version of herself if her career had fizzled out after her 1990s hits.

The series has been renewed for a third season and filming is expected to start in January.

Jann airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020