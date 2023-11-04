Human remains found in vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park

Human remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park.

A "suspicious" vehicle at Widowmaker Trail Head, near Highways 1 and 40, was reported at 10:25 that morning.

Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating.

The chief medical examiner in Calgary will conduct an autopsy on the remains on Monday.

Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video from the area between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3 "which may show smoke," or anyone with information about the case, to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, local police or Crime Stoppers.\