    Human remains found in wooded area near Levern

    Blood Tribe Police Service Blood Tribe Police Service
    Police are investigating after a body was found on the Blood Tribe First Nation.

    On Oct. 29, police say human remains were located near Levern, located southwest of Lethbridge.

    Officials say the body was "in an advanced state of decomposition."

    No further details are available.

