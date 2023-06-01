Humane Society receives plenty of adoption requests but more needed

The Calgary Humane Society offered some good news and some not-so-great news Thursday about its recent space shortage.

A week ago, the Humane Society put out word that the shelter had hit full capacity.

Every single kennel was full, with 86 dogs and another 256 waitlisted, according to a story by CTV News on May 26.

That included 15 puppies around the age of eight weeks old.

There were also 56 cats being cared for.

Thursday, Weston Jacques, the Humane Society's director of communications and outreach, said that since last Friday, the agency has adopted out 54 animals, including two birds, 39 cats, 11 dogs, one rabbit and one snake.

"The press attention has worked for us but also against us," Jaques said. "We have seen an increase in adoption appointments, which is awesome. However, I think it also increased awareness about our surrender program, so unfortunately, the waitlist for those wanting to surrender has gone up for each species."

Jacques says there are still a number of cute puppies available, which are normally the first to be adopted.

"Tthe fact that they are still here is concerning," Jacques said.

For more information on how to adopt, go to the Humane Society website.

