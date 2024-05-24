Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver

The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are "thankful" for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.

On Friday morning, the Immigration and Refugee Board in Calgary decided that Jaskirat Singh Sidhu would be deported.

Toby Boulet, the father of Logan Boulet, one of the victims of the Saskatchewan fatal crash, shared his relief over the decision on Friday morning.

"Bernadine and I are thankful for the decision today as we continue to believe that Mr. Sidhu should be deported from Canada," he said.

"We are prepared to remain diligent in this belief even as Mr. Sidhu may launch further appeals."

Ryan Straschnitzki, one of the Humboldt Broncos players who survived the crash, said he holds "no negative emotions" toward Sidhu or his family.

"It’s kind of out of my hands it’s not really my responsibility but obviously you want the best for someone, and the best for a human," he told CTV News in an interview on Friday.

"I can’t speak on behalf of anyone else but I’m hoping that from human to human, I hope everything works out and they can find happiness."

On April 6, 2018, a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was struck by a transport truck on a rural highway 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The team was on its way to play a game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Fourteen people were pronounced dead at the scene and 14 others were taken to hospital.

Two of the injured victims died in hospital.

It was found that Sidhu, who was behind the wheel of the truck involved, ran a stop sign and collided with the bus.

He was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

On July 21, 2022, he was granted day parole, which allowed him to leave jail on the understanding he would come back at the end of each day. Last year, Sidhu was granted full parole.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommended deportation and Friday's decision could move that ahead for the truck driver, who is a permanent resident but not a Canadian citizen.

Sidhu's lawyer Michael Greene did not contest the decision, but told reporters that a pre-removal risk assessment needs to be completed before a deportation can take place.

Sidhu also has the right to a deferral on the order until his permanent resident status is considered.

Green said that whole process could take months or years.

(With files from the Canadian Press and CTV Saskatoon)