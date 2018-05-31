An Airdrie-based member of the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team who suffered a severe spinal cord injury has arrived in Pennsylvania where he will continue his rehabilitation.

Ryan ‘Straz’ Straschnitzki was transported from Calgary to Philadelphia on Thursday morning where he will seek advanced treatment for his injury at the Shriners Hospital for Children. The Al Azhar Shriners of Calgary have covered the cost of his trip including the medevac flight.

The 19-year-old, who is paralyzed from the chest down, continues his rehabilitation following an April 6, 2018 crash in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a semi tractor-trailer. The crash claimed the lives of 16 members of the team including players, coaches and support staff.

“I just keep my teammates in my heart,” said Straschnitzki after arriving in Philadelphia. “Every day I set new goals and challenges and remind myself I do it for them and just focus on getting better now.”

The Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia is renowned for its development of spinal cord injury rehabilitation techniques for children and teenagers.

A #StrazStrong benefit concert for Ryan Straschnitzki will be held Saturday, June 16 at the Genesis Place Field House in Airdrie featuring the music of Monster Truck and several other acts. For additional informatiion regarding the concert or to purchase tickets, visit StrazStrong.