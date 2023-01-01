Hundreds of Calgarians protest Iranian government

Hundreds of Calgarians took to the streets Saturday to protest against the Iranian government.

Iran has been rocked by protests since mid-September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the Iranian morality police.

The country has been cracking down on protesters and there are calls for an end to the country's more than 40 year clerical rule.

Rally organizers in Calgary said they've been coming out every week and will continue to do so until the government is toppled.

"It's just a worldwide rallies that happen," said Armin Zarringhalan, "and a world wide voice of the Iranian is in the news. The Iranian regime is getting more and more pressure.

Iran protest, Dec.31, 2022

"Day by day, we're getting one step closer," he said, "to a revolution and a free Iran."

Organizers say they're pleased with the Canadian government's approach to Iran so far, but they'd like them to do more to help.

With files from CTV Calgary