Hundreds of free pumpkins being handed out at 'Monty’s Pumpkin Patch' as community bounces back

    Hundreds of pumpkins are being given away by businesses in the Calgary community of Montgomery on Saturday. Hundreds of pumpkins are being given away by businesses in the Calgary community of Montgomery on Saturday.
    It’s no trick. It’s all treat.

    More than 250 pumpkins will be given away for free as part of this weekend’s “Monty’s Pumpkin Patch.”

    Saturday, the pumpkins will be available at select Montgomery businesses.

    And the free stuff doesn’t stop at pumpkins.

    There’s also a chance to win gift certificates valued at up to $150.

    To be entered in the draw, recipients are being asked to upload a photo of their pumpkin once it’s been carved.

    You have to tag @montgomeryonthebow and the business where you got it.

    Montgomery businesses are recovering from the economic hit they took during the summer, when water main repairs closed streets in the community.

