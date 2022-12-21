Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold

Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB

As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.

Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah

Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.

Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point' in war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that 'against all odds' Ukraine still stands, as he paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and 'ordinary Americans' for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion. He pledged there would be 'no compromises' in trying to bring an end to the war.

