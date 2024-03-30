Hundreds take part in annual Easter egg hunt in Calgary

The snow and below-freezing temperatures didn't stop hundreds of Calgarians from heading outside for some Easter weekend fun.

In a field along Centre St. community members took part in the 11th annual BP Church Easter egg hunt.

“It’s Easter time and it’s a great time to just celebrate and invite your community out to experience something practical and something fun,” says pastor Mark Williams. “Easter is just an opportunity for us to celebrate Jesus and what he’s done for us, and the greatest gift he’s given us and then we like to give a gift back to our community,” he added.

Almost 200 community volunteers and church staff filled roughly 30,000 plastic eggs with candy and watched as hundreds of kids spread out, hoping to go home with a basket, and belly, full of treats.

Those who attended also enjoyed bouncy houses, a bike draw giveaway, mascots and a candy egg scramble.

“We’re just thankful for our community always joining together with us and participating,” says Williams.