CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricane power play erupts for 4 goals as Hurricanes defeat Broncos 5-3

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Swift Current Broncos Friday 5-3. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Swift Current Broncos Friday 5-3. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)

    Lethbridge rode a revived power play to a 5-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos in a Friday night showdown at the Enmax Centre.

    After going 1 for 22 with the man advantage in their previous eight games, the Hurricanes erupted for four power play goals in five chances Friday night.

    Kooper Gizowski, Miguel Marques, Leo Braillard and Logan McCutcheon scored to propel the Hurricanes to a 4-3 lead early in the third, with Trae Wilke adding an even-strength insurance marker with 7:27 left to give them a 5-3 advantage.

    Caleb Wyrostok, Connor Hvidston and Josh Filmon answered back for the Broncos.

    Swift Current outshot Lethbridge 31-29.

    The two teams do it again Saturday night at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

    The Hurricanes return to Enmax Centre Wednesday, when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7 p.m.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News