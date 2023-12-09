Hurricane power play erupts for 4 goals as Hurricanes defeat Broncos 5-3

Lethbridge rode a revived power play to a 5-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos in a Friday night showdown at the Enmax Centre.

After going 1 for 22 with the man advantage in their previous eight games, the Hurricanes erupted for four power play goals in five chances Friday night.

Kooper Gizowski, Miguel Marques, Leo Braillard and Logan McCutcheon scored to propel the Hurricanes to a 4-3 lead early in the third, with Trae Wilke adding an even-strength insurance marker with 7:27 left to give them a 5-3 advantage.

Caleb Wyrostok, Connor Hvidston and Josh Filmon answered back for the Broncos.

Swift Current outshot Lethbridge 31-29.

The two teams do it again Saturday night at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

The Hurricanes return to Enmax Centre Wednesday, when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7 p.m.