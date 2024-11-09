Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw

The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.

After the Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Hayden Pakkala and Logan Wormald, Moose Jaw bounced back in the middle frame, getting a pair from Brayden Yager and Owen Berge.

The Hurricanes snapped the tie 20 seconds into the third, getting one from Jackson Unger. That was followed in short order by Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick, propelling the Hurricanes to a 5-2 lead that grew later in the period when Edwards scored again.

Aiden Ziprick cut the score to 6-3, but Shane Smith restored the four-goal advantage for the Hurricanes, who won their second in a row.

It was also the first game of a stretch where the Hurricanes will play nine games in nine different arenas.

Next up is a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Wheat Kings in Brandon. Puck drop for that one is 1 p.m. and then the two teams will do it again on Remembrance Day at 1:30 p.m.