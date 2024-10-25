CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes celebrate a half-century of WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday night

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes will wear special jerseys at Saturday night's 50th anniversary of WHL hockey in Lethbridge celebration. (Photo: X@LetthHurricanes) The Lethbridge Hurricanes will wear special jerseys at Saturday night's 50th anniversary of WHL hockey in Lethbridge celebration. (Photo: X@LetthHurricanes)
    Share

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes are celebrating 50 years of the Sportsplex and WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday.

    They’re even rolling out some retro prices for fans, along with a 50th anniversary jersey.

    Before the game, there will be a ceremony to celebrate the original Lethbridge Bronco and Hurricane teams, with alumni members meeting the fans on the concourse between 5 pm and 5:45 p.m.

    Hurricanes players will be wearing the special jerseys that will be available to buy in an online auction, with the proceeds going to support minor hockey in Lethbridge.

    As far as those retro prices are concerned, there will be $1 hot dogs, 50 cent popcorn and soda while supplies last.

    And as a bonus for this year’s Hurricane squad, the first NHL Central Scouting rankings were released this week, and a trio of Lethbridge players have already caught the eye of NHL scouts.

    Will Sharpe earned a C rating, while Koen Cleaver and Kashi Andresen earned W ratings.

    A C rating indicates a player that could be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, while a W rating is for players projected as sixth or seventh round picks.

    The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for some time next June.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night tilt against the Broncos in Swift Current. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    Saturday night’s 50th anniversary celebration against Red Deer kicks off at 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News