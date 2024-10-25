Hurricanes celebrate a half-century of WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday night

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are celebrating 50 years of the Sportsplex and WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday.

They’re even rolling out some retro prices for fans, along with a 50th anniversary jersey.

Before the game, there will be a ceremony to celebrate the original Lethbridge Bronco and Hurricane teams, with alumni members meeting the fans on the concourse between 5 pm and 5:45 p.m.

Hurricanes players will be wearing the special jerseys that will be available to buy in an online auction, with the proceeds going to support minor hockey in Lethbridge.

As far as those retro prices are concerned, there will be $1 hot dogs, 50 cent popcorn and soda while supplies last.

And as a bonus for this year’s Hurricane squad, the first NHL Central Scouting rankings were released this week, and a trio of Lethbridge players have already caught the eye of NHL scouts.

Will Sharpe earned a C rating, while Koen Cleaver and Kashi Andresen earned W ratings.

A C rating indicates a player that could be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, while a W rating is for players projected as sixth or seventh round picks.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for some time next June.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night tilt against the Broncos in Swift Current. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Saturday night’s 50th anniversary celebration against Red Deer kicks off at 6 p.m.