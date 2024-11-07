Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.

The two teams combined for five first period goals, followed by six in the second period, leaving Medicine Hat with a 6-5 lead at the second intermission.

In the third, the Hurricanes scored the equalizer at 6:29, when Leo Braillard scored his second of the night.

With just under eight minutes remaining, Cameron Norrie parked one past Harrison Meneghin to give the Hurricanes a one-goal lead that they hung on to.

Logan McCutcheon, Braillard, Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen and Logan Wormald scored in the first and second for the Hurricanes, as they fought back from a 6-3 second-period deficit.

Jonas Woo, Andrew Basha, Gavin McKenna, Bryce Pickford, Oasiz Wiesblatt and Hunter St. Martin scored for the Tigers.

St. Martin’s goal was his team-leading 14th in 14 games.

Medicine Hat outshot Lethbridge 34-25.

Lethbridge heads back out onto the road for three games starting Friday night in Moose Jaw, where they will take on the Warriors at 6 p.m.