Hurricanes snap 5-game slump with 2-1 shootout win over Red Deer

The Lethbridge Hurricanes ended 2023 on a winning note, defeating the Red Deer Rebels 2-1 in a shootout Friday night at Enmax Centre.

Kooper Gizowski gave Lethbridge a 1-0 first-period lead that held up until Kalan Lind tied it up in the third.

The score remained tied until the seventh round of the shootout, when Logan McCutcheon scored to give the Hurricanes the victory.

Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 34-32 as Harrison Meneghin got the win in goal after missing five games due to injury.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday night, in Medicine Hat, where they take on the Tigers at 7 p.m.

They return to Enmax Centre Wednesday, Jan.3, when they take on the Swift Current Broncos.