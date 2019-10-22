CALGARY — Dozens of Husky Energy workers streamed out of the company’s downtown Calgary location Tuesday morning carrying envelopes and paperwork signalling they’ve been laid off.

Several workers, who did not want to be identified, confirmed the company had informed some of its workers it was making staffing reductions. Some contract workers were informed of the changes Monday evening, they said.

Some people who were let go were escorted into cabs waiting outside of the company’s headquarters on Eighth Avenue S.W.

In a statement, Husky Energy confirmed the layoffs but said the company "will not be sharing the number of jobs affected."

"Husky has been taking steps to better align the organization and workforce with our capital plan and strategy," read the statement.

"These changes put Husky in the best position to achieve its goals. This was about changing the way we approach our business, the way we make decisions and the way we work together to meet our goals."

One worker leaving the building said she believed "hundreds" are affected.

Husky Energy is set to report its third quarter earnings on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.