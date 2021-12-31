Hwy. 23 traffic resumes after train derailment in southern Alberta
Diesel fuel is reportedly leaking from a train engine following a derailment near Barons, Alta. (Courtesy Darryl Watts/Facebook)
Traffic has resumed on Highway 23 near the Village of Barons, Alta. after a train derailment shut a stretch of road down for several days.
A CP Rail engine and several cars left the tracks Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported but the engine was leaking diesel fuel, prompting a response from a Calgary-based hazmat team and emergency crews from southern Alberta.
Traffic was shut in both directions and the highway was reopened on Friday.
Barons is about 170 kilometres southeast of Calgary.