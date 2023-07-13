'I can't afford food': Thousands of Calgarians seek help at produce giveaway
Thursday brought with it proof thousands of Calgarians are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a housing crisis and high interest rates.
More than 3,000 people turned up to a free vegetable and fruit pick-up event in the northeast.
Some say without help, they won't be able to feed themselves much longer.
"I just got laid off work and produce is expensive," Crystal Bird said.
"I'm going through a lot, especially with rent increases and with produce and gas prices. It's a struggle and every dollar counts."
"I can't afford food," Chelsey James said.
"I live on my own. ... I can't even afford rent."
The produce event was part of the work done by Guru Nanak Free Kitchen Calgary.
Even with limited marketing, thousands were still drawn to the Westwinds LRT -- some waiting in line for hours for a chance to get needed help.
A full semi was emptied in mere hours.
"We are giving them one box and they are saying thank you 100 times," organizer Sandeep Singh told CTV News.
FOOD BANK STRESS
More and more Calgarians are also turning to the local food bank.
"What we're seeing is a pretty significant increase in the number of individuals working who can't make ends meet," said Melissa From, Calgary Food Bank president and CEO.
"I don't have the data for the month of June at hand, but when I look at the month of May, (it's) a 52 per cent increase in the number of households that we provided food for from 2022 to 2023.
"The demand is just up so much, it's hard to know how to state it without sounding alarmist."
Right now, the food bank supports about 35,000 Calgarians in need.
Its website has more information about the work it does and how those who are able can pitch in.
