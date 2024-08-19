'I was so worried': Calgary residents react to suspicious death

A suspicious death Friday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Carrington has community members concerned.

"This really worries me and of course it's scary to have the happen in a residential neighborhood," Swati Sethi, who has lived in the area for approximately a year, told CTV News on Monday.

Officers were called to the 14200 block of First Street N.W. around 5 p.m. Friday.

The call was for a shooting, police say, and one person was found dead at the location.

Sethi was coming back to her home around 4:30 p.m. Sethi and her mom were in the area but didn’t hear the gunshots, but she did see the victim's body.

"I saw the person's body, it was right there lying on the floor," said Sethi. "That gives a kind mental stress, seeing a body lying there."

Gregory Asendido lived in a unit with his family within 100 meters of where the suspicious death occurred. He was coming home, and wanted to grab his mail from the mailbox.

The unit where the incident occurred is right next to it.

"That happens, all the police were all over the place," said Asendido. "I was so worried."

"We are so shocked, this community is new, so we are, like, kind of shocked for what happened here."

Part of his worry is the safety of children who play in the courtyard in the centre of the neighbourhood.

"It's really frightening, so scary, but yeah, it's going to happen. You don't know when but yeah, I'm always like thinking though, to always be protecting all our children, going inside, be aware, be vigilant," he said.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, police say a vehicle fire was reported in Rocky View County, between 176 Ave. and Township Road 264. Officials believe it may have been related to the shooting.

Police are asking for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage from anyone who may have seen a black Dodge Caravan travelling north between the 14200 block of First Street N.W. in Calgary and Township Rd 264 in Rocky View County between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“Not sure how long it will take to recover from all of this but very sad to hear about all of this,” said Sethi

Anyone who has information for the police is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.