IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs

IBM Canada will be opening a new Client Innovation Centre in Calgary, and says its creation will generate 250 new jobs.

The new Client Innovation Centre will service all of western Canada and will be located in a portion of the 25,000 square-foot office IBM currently holds in the Beltline.

Jobs created will be in artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, 5G and security – including application developers, business and transformation analysts, testers and project managers.

The company says the centre will play an important role in contributing to Alberta's economic growth.

"It will accelerate innovation in sustainable practices and advance the position of Alberta as a hub for energy transformation," said Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada, in a Wednesday release.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the expansion of IBM in the downtown core is "yet another signal of confidence in our city's growing tech sector."

"As Calgary's reputation for innovation grows, more companies like IBM are recognizing the value Calgary offers including the ability for their people to have a rewarding career and great life here. It also underscores the importance of continuing to invest in tech scale-up efforts, essential to attracting more growth to our city."

According to a report from Calgary Economic Development and International Data Corporation (IDC) Canada, Alberta's spending on digital transformation is expected to surpass $20B by 2024, of which Calgary businesses will account for nearly $7.5 billion, which represents an average growth of 13 per cent across all industries.

"IBM's choice to locate its new Client Innovation Centre for Western Canada in Calgary is truly something to celebrate," said Premier Jason Kenney.

"This investment shows once more that Alberta has the economic momentum to continue to move Albertans forward."

For more information about IBM's new Western Canada Client Innovation Centre, you can visit IBM's website.