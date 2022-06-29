IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs

IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs

Calgary will be home to IBM's Western Canada Client Innovation Centre. (IBM) Calgary will be home to IBM's Western Canada Client Innovation Centre. (IBM)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina