Illegal drugs seized, man charged after search of Olds, Alta., hotel room

Police seized hundreds of grams of illegal drugs after a search of an Olds, Alta., hotel room.

RCMP said officers responded to a room at a hotel as part of an ongoing drug investigation. They spoke to the occupant of the room who invited them in.

When they were inside the room, the officers saw what they believed to be fentanyl. The occupant of the room, a man, was arrested and the room was secured.

RCMP then obtained a search warrant. After searching the room, they seized:

Approximately 560 grams of suspected fentanyl;

Just under 100 grams of suspected cocaine;

12 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

680 contraband cigarettes; and

Other items often used in drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old man from Olds has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, mischief and two provincial offences related to the contraband cigarettes.

After a hearing, he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on Oct. 21.