Taber police say a U.S. man is facing charges in connection with a series of bomb threats that targeted schools and a business in the community last week.

Chief Graham Abela announced that an Illinois man is facing 10 counts of felony bomb threats.

On February 8, the Horizon School Division No. 67 sent home letters to the parents of students at D.A. Ferguson and W.R. Meyers schools about bomb threats that were made through anonymous voice mail messages earlier in the morning.

The incident prompted the evacuation of both schools for a period of time before police declared them to be hoaxes.

Later in the afternoon, a third threat was made at Central School. Police also attended that institution and found there to be no threat.

No evacuations were necessary at Central School because the students had already been dismissed for the weekend.

Additionally, police say the Walmart store in Taber also received two bomb threats and staff had to evacuate the building each time. Those threats were also hoaxes.

With the help of Medicine Hat Police, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a man in Illinois was arrested late Saturday.

The suspect has not been identified.

More details are expected later this week.

(With files from the Canadian Press)