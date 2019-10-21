CALGARY – Alberta Health Services' annual influenza immunization clinics are now open to Albertans ahead of the flu season.

Temporary clinics opened Monday at locations around the province and the four-strain, injectable influenza vaccine is available, free of charge, to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Alberta as is at least six months of age.

Vaccinations are also available at select pharmacies and walk-in clinics.

According to AHS, everyone is at risk of contracting influenza but there is greater risk to:

Senior citizens

Children under the age of five

Expectant mothers

Indigenous people

People with existing health problems

The provincial government confirms enough vaccine has been ordered for the 2019-2020 flu season to innoculate 35 per cent of Alberta's population at a cost of approximately $12.5 million.

More than 1.3 million doses of the influenza vaccine were administered in Alberta during the 2018/2019 influenza season. Laboratory testing confirmed 5,939 cases of Influenza A and 143 cases to Influenza B during that season and 30 Albertans who died during that time period had confirmed cases of influenza.

Drop-in vaccinations are available at four temporary immunization clinics within Calgary as well as at clinics in Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Okotoks, Black Diamond, Strathmore and Crossfield. For a complete list of immunization clinics and hours of operations, visit AHS – Influenza Immunization