Impact of intolerance reflected on at event marking Transgender Day of Remembrance

An event marking the Transgender Day of Remembrance was held at Stampede Park on Wednesday.

The event was a chance to reflect on the impact of intolerance and to remember lives lost to anti-transgender violence.

Speakers, performers and support organizations took part in the event.

Participants also addressed issues faced by the community.

"There has been much progress, (but) we are at risk of seeing the very foundation that defines Canada being dismantled, so this is why it's important to come together and understand the realities that are facing some of our most vulnerable neighbours,” said Anna Murphy, event lead.

The Calgary Arts Academy, the Stampede and the Tegan and Sara Foundation supported the event.

Attendees were able to contribute to artwork by Michelle Stonehouse, which will be on display at the Sam Centre.