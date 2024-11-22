CALGARY
    • Impaired driving charges laid in fatal January crash near Drumheller, Alta.

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An Alberta man is facing several impaired driving charges following a fatal collision near Drumheller in January.

    Emergency crews responded to Highway 9 near Range Road 214, west of Drumheller, around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a two-vehicle head-on collision.

    RCMP said its preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck and car collided.

    The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Drumheller, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Drumheller, was taken to hospital.

    The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man from Strathmore, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Following investigation, RCMP arrested 50-year-old Sean Powell, of Strathmore, on Nov. 19.

    He is facing 10 charges, including several related to causing death and bodily harm due to impaired driving, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

    Powell had his licence suspended via an Alberta Immediate Roadside Sanction. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on these charges on Dec. 20.

    Drumheller is located approximately 135 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

