In case of emergency: how to prepare for extreme weather evacuations

The Jasper fire situation is an example of just how quickly a weather event can turn into a disaster — and a good reminder to all Canadians about preparation.

Officials say now is a good time for residents to brush up on emergency preparedness so they’re ready for an unpredicted evacuation.

The first piece of advice? Everyone should have an emergency kit or go-bag.

Inside, it should contain enough non-perishable food and water for four days.

Also include extra clothes and blankets, a first aid kit, power supplies, toiletries, medications, identification, essential tools and cash.

Any insurance documents should also be front of mind.

Almost all traditional home and vehicle policies have coverage for wildfires, but many don’t cover mass evacuations ordered by the government.

It’s worth knowing what you’re paying for.

“That’s one coverage that consumers who may see a potential fire claim looming on the horizon may want to double check and confirm that they have on their current policy,” licensed broker Daniel Ivans said. “And make sure you keep that policy with you if you have to evacuate.”

Ivans suggests Canadians take photo or video of their home before any disaster can strike in order to create a list of any insurable items.

He tells CTV News it’ll make the process easier if something does happen.

“And the first thing you want to do in event of a claim,” he said, “once you’ve confirmed that everyone is safe and there’s no pending emergency, is reach out to your insurance company for counsel.”

Ivans also says to keep all out-of-pocket expense receipts.

Those who fled the Fort McMurray fires in 2016 say preparation is key.

“Get the things that you really need most and stay focused on what you need to do,” Helen Zara said.

“My instinct was important papers, passports and my insurance policy,” Stephen Sturgis added. “Just stuff that if you don’t have, it’s hard to get replaced if you’re not home.”

“Be ready, because sometimes you don’t have more than five minutes.”