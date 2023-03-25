In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a Flame

It's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.

The 34-year-old has been the Flames best and most consistent forward this season.

Backlund has scored 17 goals and added 32 assists for 49 points and is just four points shy of surpassing his career high for most points in a season.

He's spent his entire career with the Flames, and Saturday afternoon, will play his 900th game, when the Flames take on the San Jose Sharks.

"Yeah, it's special," Backlund said after practice Friday. "I never thought or expected I would play 900 games for one organization. I feel very privileged and it feels very special to be the third player to do that, alongside Jarome (Iginla) and Gio (Mark Giordano) makes it (feel) even more special."

To make the circle complete, Backlund's coach in 2023 is the same man who drafted him into the organization back in 2007.

"It's pretty awesome," former GM and present day head coach Darryl Sutter said. "You know what? It goes fast – like when you think about somebody like Mikael, and he's having a hell of a year – he's having his, numbers-wise, and quite honestly – performance-wise, it might be his best year."

Puck drop for the Flames and Sharks is 2 p.m. at the Saddledome.

