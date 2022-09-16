Inaugural Horns Triple Header goes this weekend

After months of planning, the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns are set to host their first-ever Horns Triple Header.

The event will feature a day full of sports and other activities at Community Stadium.

Director of Pronghorns athletics Neil Langevin says they’re welcoming back students and the community to campus after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's really two part: One is, obviously, the games – we do have three really good competitions going for our soccer teams and our rugby team this weekend – and the other is to get community and students back to campus."

The triple-header will feature three games in one day.

The event kicks off with the women’s soccer team taking on the UBC Okanagan Heat followed by the men’s soccer team playing the Trinity Western Spartans at 2:15 p.m.

Then comes at community tailgate which will lead in the Rugby match at 7 p.m. to cap off the day.

Players are excited to play in front of an expected crowd of 1,000.

Pronghorns women’s soccer player Tory Clements says "It pushes us to be even better, because we have that crowd and that support too, so it's really nice."

The triple-header and new season as a whole mark a return to normal for the Pronghorns.

After dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, shortened seasons and limited opponents, this season and this event marks a return to normal for university sports.

"Cool thing about this season is that we're getting to play inter-provincial teams as well, so it's a lot of different competition. Whereas, the last year, we just played Alberta. So getting to see different competition from different leagues and stuff like that, and everyone coming out to watch, it's nice" says women’s soccer player Drew Dortman.

So far the season has been one to forget for the Pronghorns.

The soccer and rugby teams so far have combined for just one win this season.

Players and coaches are hoping this can be the kind of event that will help to turn the season around.

"Playing in front of that many people is definitely exciting. I don't think there's pressure, I think its part of the game. And I'm pretty sure my girls are excited about it. They can't wait to play in front of that kind of big crowd" said women’s soccer coach Mackey Singh.

For information on the triple-header and all Pronghorns sports you can visit their website.