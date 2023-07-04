Inaugural Mickelson National Invitational golf tournament tees off this week

The Mickelson National Invitational golf tournament is a three-day event with Round 1 set for July 5, 2023. The Mickelson National Invitational golf tournament is a three-day event with Round 1 set for July 5, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina