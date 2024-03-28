Incident on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge comes to safe resolution

Calgary police shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers dealt with a distraught individual.

The incident lasted almost 20 hours, ending around the supper hour on Thursday.

Police were called to the Reconciliation Bridge around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man climbed to the top.

Officers were at the scene soon after, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and help the man down.

The Fourth and Fifth Avenue fly overs – one of the main arteries into the downtown core – were shut down for a police command centre on the bridge.

By 10 a.m., the Fifth Avenue fly over reopened, but drivers were still being told to try alternate routes to get into the downtown core until the situation was fully resolved.

EMS as well as the Calgary Fire Department were also at the scene.

Calgary police closed Reconciliation Bridge, the Fourth Avenue flyover and the Fifth Avenue flyover on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The remaining flyover was reopened after the man was down.