Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
The two-day event, which takes place at the District at Beltline, at 227 11 Avenue S.W., features upwards of 30 vendors selling handmade goods, including beadwork, jewellery, fashion and other hand-stitched items, wellness products, home décor, stained glass art, bannock, coffee beans and more.
There will also be a talent showcase featuring acoustic performers, country musicians, a fashion show, spoken word, hip-hop and a family-friendly two-spirit drag performance.
Four Winds YYC (Photo: Peters Photography)
FOUNDED BY TOOTOOSIS FAMILY
The event is the brainchild of Tony and Melissa Tootoosis, who launched the platform in March 2022, and were blown away by the reception from both the Indigenous and non-Indigenous community.
The Tootoosis family said the overwhelming reaction to the first event made it clear to them that Albertans were craving an inclusive event and space to celebrate and support Indigenous arts, culture and entrepreneurs from across the prairies.
"I think many Canadians feel Truth and Reconciliation should be about more than reading land acknowledgements during business functions and events. Sadly, many people often don’t know where to start,” said Tootoosis, in a release.
"The attendance at our first showcase was much wider than just Calgary’s Indigenous population," he added. "We saw the support, the excitement, and the rallying of the non-Indigenous community come out, take part and enjoy. That is exactly why we founded Four Winds Indigenous Market and Showcase.
"No more us-and-them," Tootoosis said. "We need to come together to create actionable change, especially for our Indigenous youth."
Past world champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand Jr is appearing at the Four Winds YYC event this weekend
Tootoosis is a hip-hop artist, grassdancer, audio engineer and semi-pro skateboarder and dad from Poundmaker, Saskatchewan, who recently relocated to Calgary. He received a 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aborignal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe magazine.
The weekend features live performances from artists such as Drezus, Chubby Cree, hoop dancer Dallas Arcand Jr., Toosick (Tootoosis), Illiano, Ashley Ghostkeeper and DJ Nyla.
There will be also be a fashion show, featuring the work of Indigenous designers and including model Sheena T Kain, who just appeared at Indigenous Paris Fashion Week.
Four Winds YYC kicked off at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
