CALGARY -- Rocky View Schools (RVS) has confirmed that a case of COVID-19 has been identified in an elementary school in the city of Airdrie, Alta.

Tara de Weerd, director of communications for RVSD said the positive case of the illness was confirmed by Alberta Health Services in an individual at A.E. Bowers Elementary School Friday. She said a letter has already been sent home to parents.

"The safety and well-being of Rocky View Schools’ students and staff is at the heart of everything we do and we are working closely with AHS to ensure the necessary precautions are taken to limit the spread," she wrote in an email to CTV News.

She added that AHS will be in contact with anyone who was a close contact of the infected person and advise them on any precautions they will have to take.

In the meantime, A.E. Bowers school will be thoroughly sanitized over the weekend.

This is the second case of COVID-19 that was found in a school setting in the city of Airdrie, de Weerd says.

"There was a positive case at W.H. Croxford (High School) in Airdrie and those students have since returned to school after their isolation was complete and on the advice of AHS."

She says the board is doing all it can to support those affected.

"RVS’ thoughts are with our school communities and families as we work through this together. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school when everyone is well and on the advice of AHS."

All further information about the infected individual is being withheld for privacy reasons.