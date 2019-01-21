Police confirm a six-month-old child is safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen Monday afternoon in the city’s northeast.

“At around 2:25 in the afternoon, Calgary police were called to reports of a stolen vehicle at the Sunridge Professional Building in northeast Calgary,” said CPS Staff Sergeant Jeff Bell. “A unique circumstance in that a six-month-old baby was left inside an unoccupied running vehicle and was stolen with the vehicle.”

“Calgary police, recognizing the magnitude and gravity of the possible event, initiated all action it could and brought in all resources available to help resolve this safely.”

Patrol units scoured the area and the suspect car was spotted minutes later in a nearby parking lot situated less than 300 metres from where the theft occurred. A male suspect attempted to flee the area on foot but was apprehended by police.

The child was found unharmed in the car and reunited with their family.

Police continue to investigate the matter and the actions of both the thief and the infant’s family. “We’re going to look at the totality of the situation from both sides of the equation and make sure that we respectfully deal with both sides of it.”