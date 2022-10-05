Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks

Ha Ling Peak in Kananaskis country overlooking the town of Canmore. (file) Ha Ling Peak in Kananaskis country overlooking the town of Canmore. (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina