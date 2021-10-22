Inglewood bicycle pump track to debut this weekend

The Inglewood Bike Pump Track will officially open to the public on Oct. 23. (Parks Foundation Calgary) The Inglewood Bike Pump Track will officially open to the public on Oct. 23. (Parks Foundation Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020

The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon