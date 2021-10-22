Inglewood bicycle pump track to debut this weekend

COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
Cyclists in Calgary are hours away from having a new pump track at their disposal.
The Inglewood Bike Pump Track will officially open Saturday, following a Friday afternoon ceremony.
The track is located in a greenspace along the Bow River near the intersection of 20th Street and Seventh Avenue S.E and will be open to cyclists of all ages and skill levels.
Parks Foundation Calgary partnered with the Calgary Flames Foundation as well as the city and provincial government to bring the project to fruition.
Several neighbouring residents voiced their concerns with the location of the track earlier this summer, saying they were never consulted and feared the park would bring additional traffic to the area that serves as a wildlife corridor.
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Tickets for Canada's World Cup Qualifiers in November at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium go on sale on Friday.
B.C.'s health ministry will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, the day after the province topped 200,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Someone in West Vancouver, B.C., is millions richer thanks to a recently purchased lotto ticket.
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
A total of 21 new humpback calves have been documented in the inland waters of B.C. and Washington state this year, nearly twice as many as were reported in 2020.
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
An expected 'cyclone bomb' has emergency responders bracing for an increase in activity as the storm moves onto Vancouver Island Thursday and into the weekend.
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
A 40-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged in a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old high school student in Toronto earlier this week.
Ontario health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
Quebec reported an overall drop in hospitalizations Friday alongside 434 new coronavirus cases -- the fewest new infections in several days.
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
For the second time in two weeks, the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy on King Street East has been vandalized.
Guelph police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in the city's east end on Thursday.
A crash has closed Highway 11 in both directions west of Cochrane on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.
A 54-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after striking someone in a wheelchair, Sault police say.
Some residents across Simcoe Muskoka woke up to a first glimpse of winter Friday morning.
The Supreme Court of Canada says a labour arbitrator -- not a human rights adjudicator -- should weigh a complaint from a unionized Manitoba health-care aide who alleged discrimination by her employer.
Fully vaccinated Manitobans will soon have a new type of proof that allows them to travel nationally and internationally.
Following a manhunt that spanned two days, Manitoba RCMP arrested a suspect deemed a high risk to the general public.
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.