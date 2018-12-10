

CTV Calgary Staff





Some Inglewood residents are taking their concerns over a proposed condominium project to the city on Monday and say the project doesn’t fit the character of the community.

The project, in the 700 block of 19 Street S.E., is the site of an old Husky gas station.

The proposal is calling for a 16 storey building but the community association has raised some concerns about the project.

Some residents in the area say the height and size of the building is ‘unsuitable for the location’ and that it will not fit in with the scale of the existing neighbourhood and will overshadow nearby homes.

The plan calls for a residential high-rise on the northern portion of the property that will step down to the existing single, detached development.

The area councillor, Gian-Carlo Carra says he is sympathetic with community concerns but that he believes there is a compelling case for the developer.

Carra says the main goal is to get the area redeveloped and that he believes a project like this works well with the community.

“It’s density where we want to put density. It’s creation of a public realm, it’s interfaced with the neighbourhood, it’s actually spectacularly good. Townhomes facing the small street, townhomes facing the park, retail facing the main street and the tower sort of shoved up against the Blackfoot Trail, sort of buffering the neighbourhood and becoming a bit of a gateway,” he said.

The planning department is recommending approval of the 50 metre building height.

City council is hearing from people for and against the project on Monday.