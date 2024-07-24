CALGARY
Calgary

    • Injured man taken to hospital from Beltline Safeway not a shooting victim: police

    Calgary police investigate after an injured man showed up at the Safeway Beltline on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 around 4:40 in the morning. The man claimed to have been shot, but investigators determined that he was not shot. Calgary police investigate after an injured man showed up at the Safeway Beltline on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 around 4:40 in the morning. The man claimed to have been shot, but investigators determined that he was not shot.
    Calgary police say a man who turned up at a Beltline grocery store early Wednesday was not a shooting victim even though he said he was.

    Police say a victim showed up at the Safeway in the 800 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 4:40 a.m. and smashed a window to get inside.

    He told an employee he had been shot and the worker called 911.

    Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries -- but investigators have determined the man's claims that he was shot are unsubstantiated.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Biden says he ended re-election bid to unite party

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

