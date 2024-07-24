Injured man taken to hospital from Beltline Safeway not a shooting victim: police

Calgary police say a man who turned up at a Beltline grocery store early Wednesday was not a shooting victim even though he said he was.

Police say a victim showed up at the Safeway in the 800 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 4:40 a.m. and smashed a window to get inside.

He told an employee he had been shot and the worker called 911.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries -- but investigators have determined the man's claims that he was shot are unsubstantiated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.