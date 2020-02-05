CALGARY -- Inmates at Bowden Institution in Alberta will be allowed to possess needles to take intravenous drugs beginning next month, a move the union representing correctional officers says will put its members at greater risk.

The Prison Needle Exchange Program is being implemented March 1 at the medium-security institution — located about 110 kilometres north of Calgary — which will allow prisoners to possess needles so they can to take drugs in their cells.

Instead, the union says it would like to see Correction Service Canada (CSC) use a program similar to those available at supervised consumption sites.

"The Prison Needle Exchange Program is allowing inmates to inject illegal drugs alone in a dark corner of their cell," reads a release from the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, which represents 7,400 members in five regions across the country.

"The overall risk to the inmate is dramatically increased in comparison to the harm reduction methods being employed in Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS), an alternative that CSC has chosen before."

The union is asking Albertans to contact government representatives about the issue.