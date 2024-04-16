CALGARY
Calgary

    • Innisfail man arrested after fleeing RCMP on stolen motorbike

    Innisfail RCMP says charges have been laid against a 35-year-old man after he was found in possession of drugs and a stolen motorbike.

    On April 13, police on patrol found a driver on a motorcycle that did not have a licence plate.

    RCMP members attempted a traffic stop but the driver "did not stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed," police said in a news release.

    The motorcyclist "drove through numerous stop signs without stopping and cut off other motorists."

    They then lost control on a patch of gravel and crashed the bike.

    The driver attempted to flee the area on foot but was arrested a short time later.

    A subsequent investigation determined the motorcycle was stolen and its VIN had been tampered with.

    RCMP also found that the driver was suspended and was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

    The suspect is charged with a number of offences, including possession of stolen property, drug possession and evading arrest.

    He is expected in the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on April 16.

