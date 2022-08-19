Innisfail's 'Welcome' mural promotes joy, inclusivity in central Alberta town
Stenciled onto the side of one of Innisfail's most historic sites is the word "Welcome" in 60 different languages. It's part of a new mural that brings colour and joy to the town located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.
"It is heartwarming and, to me, very exciting to see," said Pat Bidart, a member of the town's Welcoming and Inclusive Community Committee (WICC).
"I will share it with all my friends around the world to show this is what our community is about."
Calgary artist Karen Scarlett, who grew up in Innisfail, helped come up with the concept to collect the handwriting of community members writing "welcome" in a language that represents their own heritage. It took a month to complete the project.
"When we were doing the stencil-making and talking about languages and cultures, it was really incredible to hear so many people's stories about how their family came to Innisfail and how they celebrate," said Scarlett.
The mural also features bright dairy cans representing the history of the building.
The wall of what is now The Coffee Cottage and Old Creamery Antiques served as the canvas for the art. The site is Innisfail's original creamery, which has served as a community gathering place for nearly a century.
Bidart says the mural is part of the town's effort to promote multiculturalism and to show racism has no place in Innisfail. She pointed to a June 2020 Black Lives Matter rally in town that was nearly cancelled after organizers faced a barrage of racist comments and threats as being a catalyst for the creation of the WICC.
"Innisfail got a lot of bad press. Everybody had this feeling that it was a racist community because of some of the people that did things. So a group of us got together to say 'We're not like that, Innisfail is not like that'," explained Bidart.
The mural was funded in part by the province of Alberta. The town's public art push includes another mural, completed earlier this summer, and a third planned for later this year.
WATCH LIVE | Transport minister testifying at committee on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is testifying before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person to be tapped to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Woman travelling to Canada with 5 kilos of heroin arrested in Poland
A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over US$515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Nunavut declares state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage
Nunavut's acting minister of community and government services says the territory has declared a state of emergency in Iqaluit to ensure the city can begin replenishing its water reservoir without delay.
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter.
Alberta announces $5M in funding for 27 mental health, addictions agencies
'All of these organizations have a proven track record supporting people in the community to improve their mental health and their pursuit of recovery.'
'Copious amounts' of stolen property found during fraud investigation: Port Moody police
A fraud investigation uncovered what police say was "copious amounts of stolen property" including credit cards and ID.
Someone stole this sailboat anchored off Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach
Someone managed to steal a sailboat anchored off a popular beach earlier this month, police in Vancouver say.
2 shootings in 2 months, 1 block apart in Port Coquitlam; RCMP won't say if they're connected
Police are investigating the second shooting in as many months on the same Port Coquitlam street, but won't say whether the incidents are connected.
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Nova Scotia's proposed climate plan to avoid the federal carbon tax is "shocking" in its lack of substance, a Halifax environmental advocacy group said Friday.v
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Kalin’s Call: Hot August weekend ahead; great for beaches and parades
Sunshine and hotter temperatures return this weekend, with the low pressure system that brought us mid-week rain moving north of the Maritime region and high pressure building in from our south.
'We love showing off our beautiful city': Tour de Victoria to bring thousands of riders to local streets
In an already cycling-centric city, Saturday's Tour de Victoria is an event most two-wheeled enthusiasts mark on their calendar. The 11th Annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria will bring over 2,200 bikers of all skill levels to city streets and rural roads as the event returns to its normal August date for the first time in two years.
Mounties appeal for information in Port Alberni murder case
Homicide investigators in Port Alberni, B.C., say they believe there are people in the community who have information about the killing of a 35-year-old man and have yet to come forward to police.
Malahat highway reopens after truck carrying live chickens crashes
The Malahat highway has reopened after it was closed in both directions for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying live chickens crashed near the Split Rock lookout. Travellers were detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, while oversized vehicles were being sent through West Shawnigan Lake Road.
Ontario municipal candidate nominations close ahead of fall elections
The registration deadline for those seeking to run in Ontario's fall municipal elections has passed.
Man dead, woman injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police say
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
Scotiabank refuses to buy back Ontario woman's gold and silver
When an Ontario woman bought gold and silver from Scotiabank nine years ago she always assumed she would be able to sell it back when she was ready.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Inuk woman in wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
Dieppe: Remembering one of the worst disasters in Canadian military history
One of the worst disasters in Canadian military history, Friday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on the port of Dieppe in France.
Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
COVID-19 levels remain high as school year approaches, Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health says there are "encouraging" signs about the COVID-19 situation in the capital, but warns COVID-19 levels remain high in the community just weeks before the start of the school year.
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person to be tapped to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Les Armstrong won't seek fourth term a Wilmot Township mayor
Les Armstrong announced Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term as mayor of Wilmot Township.
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
Saskatoon police, fire respond after two-vehicle collision involving nuclear material
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called out to a two-vehicle collision involving a hazardous, nuclear material Friday morning in Confederation.
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
BREAKING | North Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash
There has been another tragic, fatal crash on Highway 17 in northeastern Ontario.
Two robbery suspects pulled over in Sudbury, drugs and stolen goods seized
A man and a woman in their 40s have been charged after a New Sudbury traffic stop leads to the seizure of narcotics and stolen goods, police say.
BREAKING | Manitoba confirms first case of monkeypox
Manitoba has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, saying a public health investigation is ongoing.
Two Winnipeggers charged after 30 kg of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
Two Winnipeggers are facing drug related charges after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 30 kilograms of what is suspected to be cocaine at the port of entry in Windsor, Ont. earlier in the month.
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.