Intense cold weather on the way, with daytime highs 26 degrees below average

This past weekend’s colder temperatures and snow can be considered a teaser for what is yet to come.

Bitterly cold Arctic air is going to settle across the Prairies this week and force temperatures so far below seasonal that associated warnings will need to be issued from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The term polar vortex is often used to describe cold snaps like this one – where temperatures and wind chill values reach dangerous levels.

Technically, there are always polar vortexes on Earth – two low-pressure systems encircling the poles and containing the coldest air on the planet.

When the term is used to describe cold air outbreaks, it is referring to a change in weather patterns where the jet stream rides further south and stretches out that Arctic low. The upper air pattern on Thursday is a perfect example of that, which coincides with the worst of this cold trend.

Daytime highs in Calgary by the end of the week are expected to hit -29 C, which is 26-degrees below seasonal.

Overnight temperatures at their coldest will hover around -35 C, or 20-degrees below average.

Extreme cold warnings will likely be issued for the area, as the threshold for an extreme cold warning in Alberta is either an ambient temperature or wind chill value of at least -40 C for at least two hours.

With temperatures around -35 C and a sustained wind of just four km/h, it will feel as cold as -40 C.

The decline will be rapid for Calgary where the usual range between daytime highs and overnight lows over seven days can be expressed using a graph with a Y-axis spanning 20-degrees.

The difference between highs and lows from Tuesday to Thursday covers 35 degrees, forcing both the highs and the lows off the charts.

This cold air will impact all of Canada and many American states until at least the end of the weekend. Snow will also be a part of this weather story at the beginning of the week, impacting British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in the west.

January and February are traditionally the driest months in Calgary with an average of 9.4 millimetres of precipitation per month or a combined five per cent of the annual precipitation.

More snow is possible this week to a total of two to seven centimetres.

This weekend, Calgary recorded 3.2 centimetres of snow or two millimetres of precipitation.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here, click here for current highway conditions from 511 Alberta, or here for the latest from Drive BC.