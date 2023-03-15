International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in Alberta

Hunter Glen Pickering doesn't like that the province changed its rules for the Minister's Special Licence program, allowing people who pay thousands of dollars to hunt big game year-round. Hunter Glen Pickering doesn't like that the province changed its rules for the Minister's Special Licence program, allowing people who pay thousands of dollars to hunt big game year-round.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina